Mayor, city council races loom in Seaford election on April 18

SEAFORD — Contested races are on the horizon for mayor and two council seats in the city of Seaford’s April 18 municipal election.

As of Thursday, current city councilman James King and Mayor David Genshaw have filed for the mayoral post.

For council, Alan Cranston, Jose Santos and incumbent Dan Henderson are seeking the two open council terms.

While Mr. Henderson is seeking re-election, councilman William Mulvaney is not running for another council term.

Candidate filing deadline is Feb. 28.

Council terms in Seaford are three years. Mayor is a two-year term.

Mayor Genshaw, elected to council in 2012, has served as Seaford mayor since the 2014 election in which he was unopposed. He had served as acting mayor the previous year when Mayor William Bennett vacated the mayor’s seat to accept employment with the city’s electrical department.

Mayor Genshaw won re-election in 2018 by more than 300 votes over challenger Alfred Cannon. That year, Mr. King won election to council.

In 2017, Mr. Henderson and Mr. Mulvaney were winners in a three-candidate pool that included Frank Cannon.

Voting in Seaford’s April 18 election is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall, 414 High St.

Eligible voters must be 18 years of age or older, resident and U.S. citizen and be registered in the city’s “Books of Registered Voters” maintained at Seaford City Hall.

Residents wishing to vote in 2020 who are not yet registered have until 5 p.m., March 27 to register.