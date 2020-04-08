Mayor of Dewey Beach dies after battle with cancer

John “TJ” Redefer, mayor of Dewey Beach, has died, town officials said Wednesday.

After a short battle with cancer, Mr. Redefer passed away on Tuesday, with his wife Bobbie by his side, according to information released by the town.

Mr. Redefer served as mayor since September 2017, where he provided positive and effective leadership in Dewey Beach, and was well-respected throughout the entire Delaware business and political community, officials said.

Due to the present national crisis, the funeral will be a private, family affair. A public memorial service will be held at a future date.