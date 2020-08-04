Md. deals with tornado, flooding, winds

Widespread flooding occurred in low-lying areas of the Eastern Shore of Maryland today. This photo shows water breaching the banks north of the Little Choptank River in Dorchester County. (Submitted photo/Chris Hauge)

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — The sun — and local residents — peeked out from behind the clouds late this morning, as Tropical Storm Isaias moved past Dorchester County and up the East Coast.

A tornado warning is in effect until 4 p.m. today. A tornado touched down in Mardela Springs in Wicomico County around 7 a.m., where a house collapsed, trapping a person.

Sharptown and Mardela Springs firefighters responded to the scene, with Wicomico County Emergency Services. Injuries were reported.

Cambridge Rescue Fire Co. crews, along with Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services and Talbot County engines and paramedics, responded at 10:40 a.m. to a wreck on the Malkus Bridge over the Choptank River. Three tractor-trailers were overturned on the bridge, shutting down U.S. 50.

Crews from Cambridge Rescue Fire Co. responded to a wreck on the Malkus Bridge over the Choptank River this morning, as Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the area. Two patients were transported for medical care, and hazmat teams were at the location. (Submitted photo/Cambridge Rescue Fire Co.)

Motorists were told to expect a shutdown of three to four hours. Hazmat teams were working on the location. Two patients were transported for medical attention.

A flash flood warning for areas of the Shore was in effect until 12:15 p.m., though locals, especially in the low-lying southern sections of Dorchester, know that roads can wash out regardless of official warnings. About 5 inches of rain fell in the area since last night.

Trees were down locally, and some residents reported a loss of internet, as power flickered. By 1 p.m. today, more than 1.2 million customers on the East Coast were reported to have lost electricity, with 112,500 in Maryland.

By early this afternoon, the storm had claimed three lives, one in North Carolina, where Isaias came ashore as a hurricane, and two in the Dominican Republic.

In Dorchester County, high tides topped bulkheads and moved into yards as the storm pushed water up the bay. Boat owners were seen bailing out vessels and moving them onto their property with no more than a push or two.

Though rain had stopped by noon, gusty winds were still forecast for the afternoon. Motorists were advised to avoid high water.

A statement from the town of Federalsburg said: “Late this morning, the town experienced strong storm winds, as expected. Public Works has been out all morning and continues to be out addressing downed limbs and other storm-related debris cleanup. The crew is working hard and can’t be everywhere at once. The town appreciates everyone’s patience and cooperation at this time.”