Memorial ceremonies mark 9/11 anniversary

Randy Siegfried gives blood while being assisted by Blood Collection Technician Allissia Tarpley in the Monster Energy Cup garage at Dover International Speedway during the 911 Blood Bank of Delmarva Blood Drive in Dover on Thursday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

DOVER — There are several events scheduled today around the state to remember the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

Today marks the 19th anniversary of that day when the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., came under attack by aircraft that were hijacked, as well as another hijacked airliner that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers stormed the cockpit to take over the plane.

The attacks left nearly 3,000 Americans dead and more than 6,000 others injured.

Memorial events, both live and virtual, that are scheduled to take place today to remember the events of 9/11 include:

• Dover Air Force Base Fire Emergency Services will host a memorial event today at 10 a.m. The ceremony has been moved indoors at the Dover Air Force Base Fire Department. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event is limited to invitation only. Guest speaker Jack Dunn, retired Air Force firefighter, also served as a New Jersey firefighter, retiring as a battalion chief. On Sept. 12, 2001, Mr. Dunn worked rescue and recovery operations in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. For more information, call 302-677-3372, or visit the Dover AFB Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase.

• Chuck and Arlene Mankin, of Smyrna, are hosting a 6 p.m. tribute at the Firefighters Memorial on Legislative Mall in Dover tonight. Six candles of different colors representing aspects of 9/11’s impact will be lit, along with the reading of the poem, “We Healed,” and the Dover Fire Pipes and Drums unit will be performing.

• Citizens’ Hose Co. No. 1 of Smyrna will hold a virtual memorial ceremony streamed live from its Facebook page at 7 p.m. tonight. The event is sponsored by the Smyrna/Clayton Past Chiefs and Past Presidents Association and the Smyrna/Clayton Ministerium.

• The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will hold its annual 9/11 Candlelight Ceremony at 7 p.m. tonight at the post’s pavilion at 31768 Legion Road, just off Del. 24, near Millsboro. The outdoor event is open to the community.

• Dover International Speedway will continue its two-day 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive today from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Cup Series Garage at 1131 N. DuPont Highway. Interested donors can sign up by calling (888) 8-BLOOD-8 or visiting donate.bbd.org. The event will be accessible via Plaza Drive off the speedway’s Leipsic Road entrance. Staff will direct vehicles that enter the area.