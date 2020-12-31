Memorial to honor the lives lost to COVID-19

WASHINGTON — A memorial and national tribute will be held to honor and remember those who died due to COVID-19 in cities and towns across the country, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Thursday.

The memorial will be held Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

A Washington, D.C. ceremony will feature a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. It will be the first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost, officials said.

PIC is inviting cities and towns around the country to join Washington, D.C. in illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. ET in a national moment of unity and remembrance.

“The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris represents the beginning of a new national journey,” PIC Communications Director Pili Tobar said in a prepared statement. “However, in the midst of a pandemic – when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors – it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation’s history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation.”

Additional details about the COVID-19 memorial and other inaugural activities will be released in the coming days.