Middletown announces retirement of police chief

MIDDLETOWN — Police chief Rob Kracyla retired effective Dec. 31, according to an announcement made at Monday night’s regular Middletown town council meeting.

Rob Kracyla

Middletown Mayor Kenneth L. Branner Jr. noted the departure about five minutes into the public meeting. Afterward, he described Mr. Kracyla’s departure as a “mutually agreed upon separation” before declining further comment.

Mr. Kracyla, who served nearly two years as Middletown’s police chief, declined comment on Monday.

The mayor and council members adjourned into executive session following the meeting’s regular session. Mayor Branner said the police department’s path forward would be discussed and that Capt. William Texter will serve as interim chief until a permanent replacement is found.

Mr. Kracyla arrived at the Middletown Police Department on March 4, 2019. His previous career history included:

• An initial three-year stint as a Dover PD patrol officer.

• 27 years as a Delaware State Police trooper, including more than 23 years as a Special Operations Response Team member and leader.

• Serving as a FBI Federal Task Force officer for 10 years and then Detail Leader of then Delaware Gov. Jack Markell’s executive protection team.

• After leaving DSP in 2012, Mr. Kracyla served as the Deputy Director of the Delaware Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

• Seaford police chief beginning in April 2018 until taking the Middletown job.