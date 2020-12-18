Miley named Kent County Employee of the Year



DOVER — Retiring Kent County Levy Court President Brooks Banta announced Tuesday that KrisAnne Miley was named the 2020 Kent County Employee of the Year.

Ms. Miley is an accountant III in the Department of Finance. Under normal circumstances, the winner would have been revealed at the annual holiday luncheon for employees, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made safely hosting a large gathering impossible this year.

The Employee of the Year receives a $500 stipend and a Kent County lapel pin or similar appreciation gift. In addition, the employee’s name is placed on a plaque displayed in the Kent County Administrative Complex and his or her photograph is displayed for the following year.

Ms. Miley has been a Kent County employee since July 2018 and works in the general fund accounting section of the Department of Finance. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Pittsburgh and earned a master’s degree in accounting from Wilmington University in 2016. Before joining the county, she worked as a state auditor in the Delaware Office of Auditor of Accounts.

Her primary duties include reviewing and approving all submitted capital project expenditures, managing grant fund draws and monitoring contracts for compliance with terms and expiration. She has taken the lead role for COVID-19 grant application reviews and submissions. In addition, she has helped organize end-of-year documents and transferred them for proper storage.

“KrisAnne has impressed everybody since she started work here,” said Susan Durham, Kent County’s finance director. “She is very detail-oriented and extremely thorough with a keen eye for complete documentation. She has helped take our grant reimbursement process to the next level by working to maximize return where possible. She continuously seeks new challenges and went the extra mile whenever COVID-19 impacted county operations.”