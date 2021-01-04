Milford and Smyrna have plenty in the works for 2021

Milford and Smyrna, two Kent County communities that jut into neighboring counties, have big plans for 2021.

In Smyrna, town manager Andrew Haines said two large residential projects are in the works for this year.

A commercial residential apartment complex at Simon’s Corner will add 275 residential units to the town. Also, the developers of the Graceville subdivision off Sunnyside Road will go before Council next week for consideration to amend the plan to create 709 lots, Mr. Haines said.

Rob Pierce, Milford’s planning and economic development director, said his city also plans to add more residential units.

“Simpsons Crossing just began home construction in December,” he said.

“The city anticipates another 200 new homes to be constructed in 2021 with additional apartment units in the Windward on the River community,” Mr. Pierce said.

Mr. Haines said two chain businesses are under construction in Smyrna, a Starbucks on Jimmy Drive and a Firestone Tires on South Dupont Boulevard and Cory Lane.

Mr. Pierce said that several new commercial spaces and businesses, including the Milford Movie Theater on U.S. 113, will open their doors in 2021.

“The 10th Street Medical Office, Microtel, Surf & Turf, Delaware Center for Excellence, Mid-Delaware Professionals medical office, DNREC Mosquito Control expansion, Banyan Treatment Center at the Milford Wellness Village, Polaris Phase II at the Milford Wellness Village and Beach Babies Daycare should be completed in 2021,” he said.

Both municipalities are looking to make upgrades to their infrastructure.

“Capital planning, design and engineering is in the works for 2021 for water, sewer and electric infrastructure,” Mr. Haines said of Smyrna. “Ongoing assessments will determine the amount of roadway improvements that will be completed.”

In Milford, city manager Mark Whitfield said many infrastructure projects are on the city’s list for 2021.

“We expect Council to award a bid [this month] for a waterline replacement project along [Northeast] Front Street,” he said.

Mr. Whitfield said the work will be done before a Delaware Department of Transportation alternative plan streetscape project for Northeast Front between Washington Street and Northeast 4th Street, which should begin in the spring.

In addition to a new water well planned for 10th Street this summer, Mr. Whitfield said the reconstruction of McColley, Marshall and Mispillion streets north of Southeast Front Street will begin in the spring.

He said there will also be some new faces in Milford’s city government.

“Due to a retirement, we will be bringing on a new IT director early in 2021,” Mr. Whitfield said. “We also are presently advertising for an economic development/community engagement administrator, which we believe will help promote Milford as a great place to do business.”

He said one purpose of the new position is to help the city attract new businesses and keep the ones already here.

Mr. Haines is looking forward to 2021 and thinks it will be a better year for Smyrna.

“The much desired Smyrna at Night,” an annual concert event, he said, “is scheduled to return in August and provide the community a much needed return to normalcy from all that 2020 handed everyone.”