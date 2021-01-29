Milford apartment complex residents seek help with mold

Pabnesia Zachery opens the HVAC unit where she experienced mold problems in her apartment at Brightway Commons in Milford. (Special to the State News/Ariane Mueller)

MILFORD — A fuzzy, black growth is running rampant across several units of a Milford apartment complex.



Pabnesia Zachery, a single mother of three renting a two-bedroom apartment in the Brightway Commons complex on the north side of the city, said her unit is infested with mold.



“That’s not just a couple months of mold,” Ms. Zachery said of the situation in her apartment, while gesturing to the growth in her utility closet. “That’s been in my apartment for at least years. I’m really upset.”



She said she first complained to a previous manager about the mold three years ago.



In her unit, the problem is most acute in a closet that houses air-conditioning equipment. Early last month, a maintenance worker came to change out her air-conditioning filter for the first time in two years, she said.



Ms. Zachery said he pulled out a formerly white fibrous sheet caked in black mold and placed a new one into the equally moldy piece of equipment.



She said she and her kids have experienced numerous health issues beginning in June 2019, and she attributes those symptoms — such as chronic migraines, trouble breathing and runny noses — to mold.



Ms. Zachery said she has severe headaches and chronic skin problems.



She said her oldest son, 7-year-old Milli’on, has been having trouble breathing and snores loudly at night. Her youngest, 3-year-old Michael, gets a runny nose every time he walks into the house.



Michael, Ms. Zachery said, has been prescribed medications for his runny nose and for his difficulty breathing.



On a recent Friday evening, she was visibly upset by the situation, as she prepared to head to her shift at Aunt Mary’s Soul Food Kitchen.



“I’m just mad at myself right now because I feel like I’m negligent as a mother,” she said through tears. “I sleep maybe three, four hours a night. … I’m scared I’m going to die.”



The young mother said she just took a life insurance policy out on herself, so her sons will have stability in case something happens to her.

Pabnesia Zachery’s refrigerator shows mold growth. (Special to the Delaware State News/Ariane Mueller)

Landlord’s response

David Burch, the senior communications director of Volunteers of America, the nonprofit that owns and operates the income-limited apartment complex, said the organization first found out about mold in this building Jan. 15, which is when Ms. Zachery first vacated her apartment.



“We were notified of the presence of mold affecting a single unit at the property and began work immediately to investigate and remedy the issue,” he said.



“Mold was found in a utility closet, and air duct cleaning has been scheduled for (last week),” he said. “Air filters also will be replaced. The cause is believed to be humidifiers used in the apartment, which resulted in a buildup of moisture.”



Ms. Zachery said she did use two humidifiers in the apartment earlier on in the month because she and her sons were having trouble breathing.



Last Thursday, the nonprofit committed to putting Ms. Zachery and her three sons up in an area hotel and is providing them with a $75 per diem for food. But when she first had to vacate her apartment, Ms. Zachery said VOA was no help in finding or paying for a place for her to stay.



“We have not received any other reports of mold elsewhere in the community, but as a precaution, we plan to inspect other apartments, while remaining mindful of social distancing,” Mr. Burch said.



Ms. Zachery claims she contacted the managers about her mold issues twice prior to Jan. 15.



On Tuesday, Princess Jones — Brightway’s community administrator — notified residents via letters on their doors that VOA would be looking for mold in each apartment.



“The maintenance and management staff will be entering each unit to change the air filters and also record some information off of the appliances,” the note said.



Mr. Burch did not respond to requests for further comment on residents’ problems and apartment complex management this week.



After VOA had not resolved her issues, on Dec. 15, Ms. Zachery said she had an air-conditioning company evaluate the situation.



She said she got a receipt from the company that said there was “biological growth discovered inside (the) air handler.” The company recommended having a different firm come clean up the hazard.



VOA sent someone to do that in Ms. Zachery’s unit Tuesday and told her it was safe to move back in.



While Ms. Zachery said VOA did clean the mold out of the air-conditioning system Tuesday, when she returned Wednesday, other areas of mold remained in her unit.



Mr. Burch did not respond to that allegation.



Ms. Zachery is not the only one in the building — at 203 Allen Way, toward the back of the complex — having problems. City Councilwoman Katrina Wilson, who has represented the 4th Ward, where Brightway is located, for three decades, has taken an interest in the mold and other maintenance issues after several Brightway residents reached out to her.



She said she wants “all the residents to know that their living conditions are important to us. We want to make sure that their living conditions are at the same standard as everyone else in our community.”



Neighbors

One of Ms. Zachery’s neighbors is 12-year-old Gervens Meus, a student at Milford Central Academy. He often translates for his father, Henry, a Haitian immigrant not fluent in English.



Gervens and his father report that their family has been having trouble with their thermostat.



“We’ve needed a replacement for one or two months now,” he said.



The Meuses said they have no control over the temperature in their apartment. During the day, Gervens said the unit stays quite warm. But at night, the apartment cools off dramatically, to the point that he and his family have to bundle up to stay warm.



“My mom went to the (Brightway) office for it,” he said. “They said our battery needed replacement.”



Since then, he said no maintenance employee has come by to replace it.



Councilwoman Wilson said complaints about the complex’s maintenance department are common and may be due to frequent management changes.



“I know within the last two years, there’s been three site managers,” she said.



Ms. Zachery has lived in the complex for six years, and she remembers there being four different managers.



“Every time a new manager comes, they’re not dealing with the issues we’ve done told the other manager,” she said. “The issues never get dealt with.”



Furthermore, Ms. Zachery said the maintenance department doesn’t respond to minor issues with a sense of urgency. For example, she said it took a long time for the apartment to address mold in her dishwasher and to replace a lightbulb.



“They don’t come out unless it’s something serious,” Ms. Zachery said.



Mr. Burch did not respond to a request for comment on turnover in the complex’s management or the timeliness of Brightway’s maintenance department.



Although Gervens said he and his parents are not aware of a mold problem, the vent covering the air duct below their thermostat was observed with a black growth similar to what can be found in the neighboring apartments.



A neighbor of Gervens’ who did not want to be named also showed evidence of mold in her apartment to Councilwoman Wilson.



Hospital stays

For one former tenant, the mold situation in Brightway Commons got so bad that she decided to leave the complex.



Loleta Belfast also used to reside in the 203 Allen Way building.



Due to an illness she attributes to the mold problem in her former apartment, Ms. Belfast has spent several weeks in the hospital over the last few years. She said she experienced headaches, lightheadedness, wheezing and general exhaustion.



“It’s a sickness that’s really hard to explain,” she said.



In March 2017, Ms. Belfast moved into a basement unit in the same building as the Zacherys. That’s where she started experiencing symptoms that her physician attributed to mold.



Due to those issues, in May 2017, VOA moved Ms. Belfast to a different building on the other side of the complex.



She stayed in that apartment until last year, but her symptoms never subsided.



Mr. Burch did not respond to a request for comment about tenants who claim they are ill due to mold in their units.



In September 2020, Ms. Belfast called AirDoctor, an HVAC company, which opened up her air-conditioning system and found mold.



That’s when she decided to move out, per her doctor’s orders, this time for good.



But unlike Ms. Zachery, Ms. Belfast said that the manager of the complex refused to put her up in a hotel at the time.



“They did nothing,” she said.



The mold had begun growing on her mattress and other pieces of furniture, which needed to be discarded. VOA did commit to paying her back for these items but has not done so yet, she said.



Future action

Three months ago, Ms. Belfast found another apartment at a different complex in Milford.



For her neighbors’ sake, she said she hopes Councilwoman Wilson’s efforts to bring light to the issue will lead VOA to make changes in the complex.



Although VOA sent someone to clean the mold in Ms. Zachery’s apartment on Tuesday, she said they only cleaned out the mold in her utility closet. On Friday, she hired another mold remediation firm to come clean the rest of the apartment with her own money.



Ms. Zachery said they cleaned out the mold that remained in her unit. She and her family are moving back in and plan to continue to pay the company $250 annually to come check the apartment for mold and clean it again, if necessary, twice a year.



“It’s better now in my unit, but I feel sorry for the other tenants who aren’t aware,” she said.



Councilwoman Wilson said tenants at Brightway Commons who are having issues should reach out to either herself or Vice Mayor Jason James, the other City Council member representing the 4th Ward.



“It’s up to (VOA) to make something happen out here, to make sure the residents here are safe, and their children are safe,” she said.