Milford appoints new city manager

MILFORD — Milford City Council unanimously appointed Mark Whitfield as Milford’s city manager Monday.

Mr. Whitfield has been serving as the interim city manager since January. He begins this new role immediately.

He previously served as public works director, since 2016. Prior to coming to Milford, Mr. Whitfield served the Borough of State College, Pa. in five different positions over a 35-year period, including 18 years of those as public works director.

The City of Milford is governed under the council-manager form of government. Under a council manager form of government, city council is responsible for legislative functions such as establishing policy, passing local ordinances, funding appropriations, and the development of an overall vision.

City council appoints a city manager who oversees administrative operations, implements its policies, and is an advisor to them. As city manager, he works with the council-appointed police chief and city clerk, and is responsible for overseeing public works, planning & zoning, code enforcement, parks and recreation, finance, IT, human resources and customer service.

Mr. Whitfield is a graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Management and holds an Associate Degree in Engineering, also from Penn State.

Mr. Whitfield is a long time and active member of Rotary International, volunteering as district chairman for Youth Exchange for the Delmarva peninsula, as well as being an active member of the Milford Rotary Club.

He is a board member of Rotary’s Eastern States Student Exchange, where he serves as a Country Contact for Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Romania, Ukraine and Russia. He is presently serving as president of the Delaware State Chapter of the American Public Works Association.

During his free time, the new city manager enjoys relaxing at the Delaware beaches in the summer, and is an avid ice hockey and football fan, following the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Steelers, and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Mr. Whitfield can be reached by contacting Milford City Hall or by email at mwhitfield@milford-de.gov.