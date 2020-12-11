Milford board of adjustment hearings put off until Jan.



MILFORD — The Milford board of adjustment’s Thursday morning meeting lasted less than 10 minutes because all public hearings scheduled had to be moved to next month.

“There were public hearings that were posted on the agenda, but unfortunately, the notice in the paper had the wrong date,” said David Rutt, the city solicitor.

The notifications, which were published in the Milford Beacon, stated that the hearings would happen Saturday rather than Thursday, said Rob Pierce, the city’s planning and economic development director.

All public hearings planned for Thursday’s meeting will now take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 14.