Milford Lions Club announces raffle winner

Miss Capital, Victoria Muir, drew the winning tickets for the 2019 Milford Lions Car Raffle held on December 26, 2019, 8:00 pm at the Dover Mall, Dover DE.

1st prize – 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4X4 or $18,000 – Cynthia Taylor, Dover, Delaware.

2nd prize – 4 – $500 Cash Prizes

Craig Thackston, Millsboro, DE; Valerie Reilly, Milford, DE; Mary Maida, New Castle, DE and Median Vidrine, Dover, DE.

The Milford Lions Club would like to thank I. G. Burton for their support of our advertising and ticket printing. Thank you to the businesses that allow our club to sell tickets on their premises – Grotto Pizza, the Milford Diner, Redner’s Markets, Kent Pharmacy and Ace Hardware to name a few. We would also like to thank the other Lions Clubs in MD-22 for participating in sales of the tickets throughout the year. Last, but certainly not least the club would also like to thank the people of the Delmarva community for their continued support of all of our projects.

The annual car raffle is the biggest fund raiser for the Milford Lions Club. 100% of the proceeds are put directly back into the community through eye exams and glasses, early childhood vision screenings, scholarships, civic improvements, scholarships and many other community projects.

