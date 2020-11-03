Milford Lions Club donates to Caring Hearts Helping Hands



MILFORD — At the Milford Lions Club October meeting, Gina Campbell, board member of Caring Hearts Helping Hands was presented with a check for $ 2500 for its service to the community. Caring Hearts Helping Hands (CHHH), a non-profit organization, assists low-income working families with children in Kent County.

CHHH serves about 125 families and is staffed by 18 volunteers. Clients shop at no charge in the Magnolia warehouse and participate in the Heart & Sole (back to school) and Christmas programs.

The Milford Lions Club’s mission is to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage each and promote international understanding through Lions Clubs.

For the last 13 years, the Milford Lions Club donated funds to local non-profits from the Reed Fund Grant project. Eunice Reed, without connection to the club, donated a large sum of money. The club donates a percentage from the interest earned each year.

In 2020, the Reed Fund of the Milford Lions awarded 23 grants to qualified non-profit organizations serving the Milford area in the amount of $73,000.

For more information on the local club, to join or donate, contact Tom Reiss at 908-581-7931 or KingLion@milfordlions22d.com.