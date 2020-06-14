Milford march: Group seeks info on police-involved shooting

Brittany White leads a march on Walnut Street in Milford for her brother, Brandon Roberts, who was fatally shot in January. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

MILFORD — Calling for the release of body camera footage and 911 call audio regarding the Milford Police-involved shooting death of Brandon D. Roberts early this year, a group of around 100 marched about a mile to Milford City Hall on Saturday afternoon.

The group departed from Linstone Lane near where Mr. Roberts, 27, of Dover, was fatally shot when officers discharged their handguns during a response on Jan. 5 at Silver Lake Estates Apartments. Mr. Roberts was transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, where he was pronounced dead, according to police at the time.

Investigation into Mr. Roberts’ death was turned over to Delaware State Police and the Delaware Department of Justice.

Two officers involved were initially placed on administrative leave and have returned to duty, authorities said in May.

Brandon Roberts’ niece holds a sign during Saturday’s march.

Mr. Roberts’ sister Brittany White led the procession’s chants including, among others, “Say his name. Brandon Roberts”, “Black Lives Matter”, “What do we want? Justice” and “No justice, no peace.”

Mr. Roberts’ mother Darlene White described her son’s death as “senseless” and said “we still don’t understand. We want answers and we want justice for Brandon.”

On Thursday, Milford Mayor Archie Campbell released a statement on behalf of himself, city council and police extending “their sympathy to the family and friends of Brandon Roberts, whose death has impacted us all. The City recognizes and supports the rights of those who wish to gather and walk in Mr. Roberts’ memory.”

City leaders, however, deemed it “inappropriate” to take part in the event due to the ongoing investigation and potential litigation, according to the statement.