Milford official details police station financing plan

The current Milford police station at 400 N.E. Front Street was built in 1979. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

MILFORD — Lou Vitola, Milford’s finance director, has been on the job since August. Over those past few months, a primary focus has been financing the construction of a new police station.

The town will vote Jan. 26 on whether to let the city government borrow up to $20 million for the project. In the meantime, Mr. Vitola and other officials are working hard to convince the rest of the city that the project needs to happen.

“We can no longer simply say we do not want to incur additional property taxes and ignore the inevitable need before us,” Mr. Vitola said.

“In survey after survey conducted by the city, safety has always been identified as the primary concern of Milford residents,” he said.

Without a new station, Mr. Vitola said the department’s ability to keep citizens safe may be hampered.

“City leadership have shared the sentiment that tax increases are never desired, but the reality is that at some time all things reach the end of their operating life cycle and are no longer capable of providing the level of service or support required of them,” he said.

In order to pay back the loan they hope to take out, city leaders want to raise property taxes in Milford. But the degree to which taxes are raised will depend on how much the project will cost.

Tax impact

“It’s the job of those who know finance, which would be the finance director under the direction of the city manager, along with the finance committee of council to get it to the right cost,” said Vice Mayor Jason James, who is also the chair of city council’s finance committee.

“I know we have a bond referendum coming up for (a project) not to exceed $20 million, but I don’t anticipate that this station will cost anywhere near $20 million,” he said. “I would say it would be somewhere between, if I had to guess, $15 million and $17 million.”

The city estimates that if the project were to cost only $12.5 million, someone with assessed property value of $100,000 would pay $57 in additional property taxes annually and someone with property assessed at $500,000 would pay an additional $287.

If the project were to end up costing $20 million, someone with property assessed at $100,000 would pay $92 in additional property taxes annually and someone with property assessed at $500,000 would pay an additional $459.

Milford police dispatcher Julie Argo keeps an eye on computer screens and TV monitors during her shift Friday.

Mr. Vitola’s department has put together a helpful chart so residents can see how their taxes could potentially be impacted based on the assessed value of their homes, which is available on the Milford Police Plan website.

The other factor governing the project’s ultimate cost is when the city ends up borrowing the money.

“Market conditions impacting municipal borrowing rates are constantly changing and unpredictable,” Mr. Vitola said.

There are scenarios where, if the referendum passes, the tax rates outlined above could change again.

According to the frequently asked questions page on the Milford Police Plan website, there are two ways this could happen.

If the municipality had a city-wide reassessment, one of which is scheduled for this fall, a citizen’s property taxes could increase slightly.

But the page said this “reassessment process is not intended to result in a significant change in total tax revenue and would not result in increased revenue for the police facility.”

If a homeowner increases the value of their property by making improvements, they could also possibly see their assessed value go up. This would result in an increase in their tax rate.

But Mr. Vitola said understanding the process is important.

“The reassessment process does not result in increased tax revenue for the city, even if the total assessed value is increased,” he said.

“This is because the tax rate also changes in a reassessment — it is reduced by an offsetting amount to keep the total tax revenue at parity,” Mr. Vitola said.

Misconceptions and financing

There are a few “misconceptions” circulating on social media Mr. Vitola wanted to debunk.

“The city is not insolvent and is at no risk of insolvency,” he said. “The strength of the city’s stable, high investment-grade bond rating of AA-, which has been maintained since 2011, is a testament to a decades-long practice of responsible financial management.”

Additionally, he said the city will not have to raise taxes by at least 25% to complete the project.

“The maximum tax rate increase would be 19.9%, but the city expects that refined project scoping and cost estimating will reduce project costs from initial estimates,” Mr. Vitola said.

Additionally, he said “the use of eligible reserve funding will further reduce the amount of the borrowing with the goal of minimizing the impact to property owners in Milford.”

Aerial view of the proposed location for construction of the new Milford Police Department headquarters, which is directly across the street from the current building, shown at right.

Mr. Vitola expects the city to contribute about $1 million from its present reserve funds to the project.

But the rest of the money for the project will need to be borrowed. The city is currently considering a number of financing options.

“If successful, the referendum would authorize the issuance of debt having a maximum interest rate of 5.0%,” Mr. Vitola said.

The city could borrow from a traditional commercial bank, take out a municipal loan or get the money via a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. At past meetings, Mr. Vitola has said he is leaning toward the USDA option.

“Current interest rates for long-term, tax-exempt municipal bonds are less than 3.0%,” he said. “The USDA community facilities loan program carried an interest rate of 2.125% as of December 31, 2020.”

Mr. Vitola said the city expects to issue bonds with a term of 30 or 40 years.

“The tax rate increase can be minimized with a longer-term loan,” he said.

“Interest rate levels and all other factors equal, a longer-term loan will result in higher total interest costs to taxpayers over the life of the borrowing, but lower annual debt service requirements,” Mr. Vitola said. “The annual debt service requirement is the determining factor of the tax rate increase.”

Timing

Mr. Vitola doesn’t want the city to wait. He believes the longer the city puts the project off, the more expensive it will become.

“The city’s engineering consultants generally expect the inflationary pressure on construction costs observed in recent years to continue into the foreseeable future,” he said.

“For that reason, votes in favor of the referendum on January 26 are not only critical for the police facility itself, but critical for the timing of the police facility and the avoidance of increased project costs, which would in turn magnify the tax increase.”

Furthermore, Vice Mayor James doesn’t want the project to become grandiose or a spectacle.

“We want everything we need in the station,” he said. “We don’t need every bell and whistle. We need what is necessary to operate and to be accredited.”

The vice mayor said that if the city “can get this thing at the right cost, a much lower cost, there’s less of a tax burden that will be asked of the citizen.”

Mr. Vitola sees his role as a balancing act. While he and the city want to save citizens as much money as possible, he also wants to make sure basic services are still provided in a timely, continuous and effective manner.

“Milford’s finance team believes in lean operations and cost efficiencies, weighing every possible option before recommending tax or utility rate increases,” Mr. Vitola said.

“Likewise, City Council does not take tax or utility rate increases lightly, as demonstrated by the current run of 13-and-a-half-years without a tax rate increase,” he said. “We wouldn’t be moving forward with this recommendation if it wasn’t a clear necessity for Milford’s public safety operations.”

If the referendum doesn’t pass, Mr. Vitola said “the first step is most likely to be an effort to understanding the rationale behind (that) public sentiment.”