Milford planners OKs two new buildings for contractor



MILFORD — The city’s Planning Commission held a meeting that lasted less than 10 minutes Tuesday night, just enough time to review and approve a plan for two buildings in the Greater Milford Business Park.

The commissioners reviewed an amended final site plan for the buildings, to be constructed on a lot owned by J.S. Kramer, a contracting company, at 120 Mullet Run.

One of the new structures will be 9,600 square feet, and the other will be 2,400 square feet. Both will contain a mix of warehouse and office space.

Jim Kramer, the president of J.S. Kramer, was present at the meeting to answer any questions about the project, but there were none.

The committee approved the plan unanimously.