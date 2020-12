MILFORD — The 2nd Friday of Milford program for today at 7 p.m. is “What is Your Favorite Holiday Ornament?”

Discuss what holiday ornament is your favorite and why its special to you.

2nd Friday of Milford is a free, family-friendly event open to everyone sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Milford.

The program will be done using Zoom. In order to participate please register your name and email address at 2ndFriday.Milford@Gmail.com. A Zoom invitation will be sent today.