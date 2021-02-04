Milford Public Library looking for input

MILFORD — The Milford Public Library is conducting an online survey to better inform its plans for the future.



“The survey was created to generate input from the community for the strategic plan, which is currently (being worked on) at the library,” said Assistant Director Ella Wilkerson.



“The strategic plan is being executed to provide guidance for the library as we go through a transition period,” she said. “The plan will detail current strengths and assets, future goals and expectations, (an) action or implementation plan and how we will evaluate our progress.”



The survey, which can be found at bit.ly/2LjqcaE, first went online last week and will be open through Feb. 15. It’s available to anyone who uses the Milford Public Library.



Ms. Wilkerson said the survey will take most people between five and seven minutes.



“However, there are six open-ended questions that patrons can spend more time on if they choose,” she added.



At present, the library has been closed to the public since Dec. 21 due to the pandemic.



“We do not have an opening date yet, but it is looking positive, based on recent numbers,” Ms. Wilkerson said.



In lieu of being able to have patrons browse the shelves, the library has returned to its curbside pickup service, which it used early in the pandemic, as well.



“Patrons place holds — or call us to tell us what they would like — and once notified from the library that their items are available, they just schedule a curbside appointment, either via our website or with library staff,” Ms. Wilkerson said.



At the Washington Street entrance, patrons park, “and their items are delivered to the wall in front of their curbside parking slot. The program has been very successful, and Milfordians are able to check out a variety of items.”



The library has also come up with a way to loosely simulate the shelf-browsing experience in a safe way.



“We also provide ‘window shopping’ by placing some new items and most popular authors in the window near curbside pickup for patrons to see what’s new at the library,” Ms. Wilkerson said.