Milford sets referendum date for bond issue



MILFORD — On Monday night, the city council approved plans to hold a public hearing and a referendum on whether or not Milford should issue bonds to fund a new police station.

The public hearing has been schedueled for Monday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and the referendum has been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 30.

“The amount is not to exceed $20 million,” City Manager Mark Whitfield said of the proposed bond issuance. “That doesn’t mean we’re approving $20 million at this time. That number will come at a later date.”

He added that the city’s finance and police committees would be discussing funding options at their meetings throughout November.