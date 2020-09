Milford’s Bark Park is a great spot for two- and four-legged friends.

The park, which had been closed for a long stretch as a coronavirus precaution, is open sunrise to sunset.

Humans need to mask up, but the dogs are free to bark and run at the Milford Dog Park.

Photos by Ariane Mueller/Special to the Delaware State News

Wiliam Moser gets a doggy kiss from a Labrador named Carly.

Nery Martinez, middle, is greeted by other dogs upon her arrival to the Bark Park. From left, Michelle Robbins, Nery Martinez and Fred Emrich.

Jerry Foley’s Labrador Carly seeks affection from Wiliam Moser, left, and Bill Shupe.

Michelle Robbins, plays with her dog Buddy, left, and his friend Blue.

Frequent visitors for a meet and play with their canines. From left, Fred Emrich, Jerry Foley, Wiliam Moser, Michelle Robbins and Bill Shupe.

Dog owners and their canines enjoy getting together as often as possible. From left, Jerry Foley, Wiliam Moser and Bill Shupe.

