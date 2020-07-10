Milford’s Mispillion Art League announces plan for 2020 Big Draw Festival in October

Today, Milford’s Mispillion Art League (MAL) announced its plan to hold the 2020 Big Draw Festival DE in October.

“Amid pandemic restrictions, some of this year’s festival will take place in-person, some virtually or a combination of the two,” a MAL press release said, “but it will happen!”

Dates, times and locations for individual classes and events associated with the festival will be announced as they are confirmed.

To stay up to date, those interested should check out the event page on MAL’s website or the festival’s Facebook page.