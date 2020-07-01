Military, veteran family grants available

DOVER — The Military Officers Association of America nonprofit foundation is providing grants up to $500 per household as part of its COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The fund will provide grants for military and veteran families or caregivers experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus outbreak. Applications will be taken until need no longer exists or funds have been exhausted.

Applicants should contact MOAA Dover chapter president Gene Thornton at 335-1655 or genethornton@comcast.net to receive forms required for processing. Applications must go through the local chapter before being sent to MOAA National for determination.

More information about MOAA’s COVID-19 Relief Fund can be found at MOAA.org/covid19milsupport.