Millennial Summit’s ‘Your Vision, Your Vote’ begins soon

WILMINGTON — The Millennial Summit announced its lineup of free virtual speakers all approaching the topic of “Your Vision, Your Vote.”

The Millennial Summit free virtual speaker series is hosted by former CNN foreign correspondent and University of Delaware professor Ralph Begleiter. Mr. Begleiter will be joined each week by a different guest speaker on the Millennial Summit Facebook Live page.

To register for the free virtual event, go here: speaker-series.degives.org/registration

Beginning Monday at 7:30 p.m., the first event is an interactive program on the eve of the Delaware primary election will survey the youth voting scene in the United States, along with election turnout, voting history-by-age, vote-by-mail issues, voting during the pandemic, and prospects for voting in November. Dr. Lindsay Hoffman, associate professor of communication and political science at the University of Delaware and director of the National Agenda program at UD, is the guest speaker.

On July 13 at 7:30 p.m., Domenico Montanaro, NPR senior political editor and correspondent, will discuss “The National Battleground for Election 2020.” Four months before the 2020 election, this program will examine where the 2020 election will be most fiercely and significantly fought.

On July 20, at 7:30 p.m. in “Making Sense of the Media in the 2020 Election,” Peter Hamby, host of Good Luck America, Snapchat’s award-winning original series about American politics, and a former CNN political reporter, will discuss social media, traditional media, partisan media and even international media are all playing bigger-than-ever roles in the 2020 election cycle, following the ebb and flow of candidates and issues.