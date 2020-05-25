Millsboro dog park now open to pooches and public

The town of Millsboro’s dog park on Wilson Highway is now open, with separate areas for small and large dogs. The park is located within walking distance from the Millsboro Town Center. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

MILLSBORO — Fifi, Spot, Fido and their owners now have their designated getaway, a fenced-in venue to walk, run and strut their stuff right in the heart of Millsboro.

The town is grooming the final amenities for its public dog park now open.

“There has been a ton of people there every day,” said Millsboro Assistant Town Manager Jamie Burk during the town council’s May teleconference council session. “We are excited about the dog park. It continues to see lots of activity.”

Open during the COVID-19 pandemic as are all town of Millsboro parks, the dog park is located on town-owned property off Wilson Highway near Brandywine Village Apartments – a short walk from the Millsboro Town Center.

“We simply ask that people observe social distancing,” said Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson.

“We definitely have been the salmon swimming upstream. A lot of towns have closed their parks and I want to commend the town on keeping the parks open, allowing people to get some fresh air.”

The park is open daily from dawn to dusk. It features separate fenced areas for small and large dogs and trash cans and dog waste receptacles. The parking area was recently paved and will be lined when weather permits. Water fountain stations, for dogs and owners, and benches have been ordered.

The park will utilize about half of the estimated 3.5-acre parcel that also houses the town’s public works pump station.