Millsboro dog park will remain under town management

MILLSBORO – The public dog park in the heart of Millsboro that has been a hit with pets and their owners won’t be changing managerial reins.

At least not in the foreseeable future.

Back and forth discussion on the possibility of enlisting a 501 (c) 3 to come in manage the park has been placed on the backburner, and Millsboro town officials have decided the best option is for the town to manage the park, which opened earlier this spring.

“The park is well utilized. I think the public is happy with it,” said Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson at the Sept. 8 council meeting. “And those who had expressed some interest in this 501 (c) 3 option, it seems like the group has basically shrunk quite a bit.”

Three canines burn off some excess energy during a playful run at the town of Millsboro’s public dog park. Town officials have decided to maintain managerial reins of the park and not pursue a partnership with a nonprofit entity.

“Staff recommendation is, ‘Let’s just maintain status quo,’” Mr. Hudson said.

Located a short distance from the Millsboro Civic Center on town-owned property off Wilson Highway near Brandywine Village Apartments, the park is open daily from dawn to dusk.

The town’s $55,833 investment is drawing plenty of human/canine patrons from Millsboro and beyond.

Amenities include two separate fenced-in run/walk areas – one for large dogs and another for small canines -plus water fountain stations, benches, trash cans and waste receptacles. The section for small dogs has access to shade.