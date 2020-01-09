Millsboro OKs preliminary plans for Grotto Pizza

MILLSBORO — A preliminary step has been taken that could land a new Grotto Pizza in Millsboro, possibly by fall.

Town council Monday night unanimously approved preliminary site plans for the sports bar/restaurant in Millsboro’s highway commercial district along DuPont Boulevard. Silicato Development is the developer.

“They are excited to be coming. The developer is excited,” said Jamie Burk, Millsboro assistant town manager.

According to Mr. Burk, the planned Grotto Pizza in Millsboro will mirror Silicato’s Grotto Pizza/Sports Bar located on U.S. 13 in Camden. “It’s identical,” he said.

With final approval, this would answer a popular request in a survey conducted by the town several years ago.

“As you know we did a survey in spring of 2018,” said Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson. “And one of the things that came in on the survey – What would you like to see in Millsboro? – was sports bars. Basically, one of the top categories was sit-down restaurants. The sub-categories were steakhouses and sports bars. So, this definitely checks off sports bars. That is very exciting.” “There has been a lot of hours behind the scenes working on this,” said Mr. Hudson, who lauded Mr. Burk for his work in this Grotto project.

The restaurant/sports bar is planned along southbound U.S. 113 on the adjoining parcel north of the Royal Farms convenience store.

A remaining site between the Grotto location and the new Taco Bell restaurant might also be earmarked for development in the near future, said Mr. Hudson, who did not elaborate.

Council’s approval of preliminary site plans is subject to comment from AECOM, the town’s engineering consultant.

Millsboro Public Works Director Ken Niblett said he wasn’t aware of any issues with Silicato’s preliminary plans but did note “we haven’t received anything that I am aware of back from AECOM concerning this.”

Grotto Pizza would be the latest addition to Millsboro’s bustling Peninsula Crossing business/retail area.

Starbucks and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are now open and Jersey Mike’s Subs is expected to open very soon, pending fire marshal approval, Mr. Hudson said.

Meanwhile, in the Plantation Lakes golfing community development, a new sit-down restaurant – Landing Bar & Grille – is open. It is located at 30066 Charlotte Boulevard.

Also, work is expected to soon begin on an Avid Hotel along U.S. 113.