Millsboro: Texas Roadhouse submits preliminary site plan

MILLSBORO – A well-known steakhouse chain is aiming to stake its claim to a link in the town of Millsboro’s growing highway commercial district.

The town announced Monday that Texas Roadhouse has submitted a preliminary site plan with the intention of building a dine-in steakhouse restaurant along US 113.

The preliminary site plan is on Millsboro council’s April 6 meeting agenda.

“The town thanks Texas Roadhouse for choosing Millsboro,” said Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon P. Hudson. “In a 2018 town survey, one of the things Millsboro residents indicated they wanted most was a steakhouse, and the town has been working tirelessly since that time to do its part to inspire even more high-quality sit-down restaurants to come to Millsboro. Residents can rest assured that, even as additional dining establishments come to town, Millsboro’s recruitment efforts on both the restaurant and retail sides will continue.”

Texas Roadhouse is American chain restaurant that specializes in steaks and promotes a Western/Texas theme.

According to Mr. Hudson, the company says if all goes according to plan, the restaurant will be located along the southbound side of US 113 (Dupont Boulevard) between Taco Bell and Royal Farms.

“Given the temporary challenges facing our country right now, the town of Millsboro is especially excited to be able to share this great economic news,” said Mr. Hudson.