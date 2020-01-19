Beebe eyes Milton campus in expansion plan

Located on Rt. 17 near Millville, the South Coastal Health Campus features a second cancer center, a freestanding emergency department, advanced diagnostic imaging: X-ray, CT, Ultrasound and helipad. The target opening for the 24/7 emergency department is May. Submitted photo

MILTON — Beebe Healthcare’s growth plans include expansion into the Milton area.

As a tenant, Beebe intends to provide a variety of services at a Milton office campus, plans for which are currently being considered by Milton’s planning and zoning board and town council.

“We will be establishing a coordinated Milton campus where we will be providing Primary Care, Walk-in care, BMG Specialists outreach, as well as diagnostic imaging, laboratory services and rehabilitation services,” said Rick Schaffner, interim CEO, on the Milton offices.

“We will be leasing the space,” said Beebe public relations spokesman Ryan Marshall.

Town council at its Jan. 6 meeting addressed the application for rezoning from Phoenix PHCS Holdings, LLC, related to five parcels — three located on Mulberry Street and two on Reed Street.

David Szumski of the Beebe Medical Foundation puts his name on a beam at the signing ceremony held June 13. Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe

The matter is on the Jan. 21 agenda of the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission as a request from mayor and council for an advisory opinion regarding the possible rezoning of parcels from R-1 zoning to C-1 zoning. The intent is to develop the parcels — on Mulberry Street and Reed Street — as a medical office campus.

The Jan. 21 planning and zoning meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton Public Library, 121 Union St.

Pending planning and zoning’s recommendation, the request would then go before a public hearing at a future town council meeting.

This medical office campus proposal in Milton comes during Beebe’s ongoing $200-plus million multi-pronged initiatives in Rehoboth, the Millville area and the main Lewes campus.

Following are updates provided by Beebe:

South Coastal Health Campus: Located on Rt. 17 near Millville, the South Coastal Health Campus features a second comprehensive cancer center, a freestanding emergency department with 24 exam rooms, advanced diagnostic imaging: X-ray, CT, Ultrasound and helipad.

The target opening for the 24/7 emergency department is May 2020.

Tom Protack, vice president of the Beebe Medical Foundation, signs an exterior wall at the emergency department portion of Beebe’s new South Coastal Health Campus during the beam signing event held last summer. Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe

The other half of that building housed the cancer center, which is on target to open in July 2020.

This will feature the same services at Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth, offering medical oncology, radiation oncology, hematology, and of course, our compassionate staff, Mr. Marshall said.

The South Coastal Health Campus will not affect hours of Beebe’s Millville primary care and walk-in clinic.

Rehoboth Health Campus: Construction has begun on the new Specialty Surgical Hospital, slated for summer 2021 opening. This will allow for outpatient, inpatient, and specialty surgeries that are scheduled, accommodating shorter-term stays.

The hospital features:

• four operating rooms with shell space for two additional;

• 12 short-stay, private inpatient rooms with shell space for 12 additional;

• Imaging, lab, pharmacy, nutrition, three emergency treatment bays;

• seven recovery bays and 15 prep/recovery bays;

• Shell floor to accommodate future relocation of labor and delivery

Construction has begun on the new Rehoboth Health Campus Specialty Surgical Hospital, slated for summer 2021 opening. This will allow for outpatient, inpatient, and specialty surgical that are scheduled, accommodating shorter-term stays. Submitted photo

Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus: A hybrid operating room opened in January — the first of its kind in Sussex County — offers better coordination of care, bringing together vascular surgeons, interventional cardiologists, radiologists, anesthesiologists, and support teams all in the same room, working together.

Renovation and upgrade include the latest in advanced imaging technology for vascular surgeons, which will allow patients to undergo both open surgery and endovascular or minimally invasive procedures in the same room.

The Interventional Cardiology Lab opened in 2019.

The new west lobby is nearing completion, which creates a more defined main entrance for patients near the parking garage. Work is also being done to make select rooms private.