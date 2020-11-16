Milton Chamber of Commerce update



MILTON — Sydney’s Restaurant & Lounge in Paynter’s Mill will be hosting a grand opening event Saturday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.

The event will begin with a ribbon cutting and go right into a holiday mixer. Sydney’s encourages attendees to stay for dinner (reservations should be made in advance) and enjoy live entertainment and their family friendly atmosphere that evening. Indoor & outdoor seating are available. The Milton Chamber of Commerce is preparing a Holiday e-newsletter. They will list events, promotions, or other news that businesses would like to have included in the newsletter. Submissions need to be received by Wednesday, Nov. 18. The Chamber will also will be promoting shopping small this holiday season and pushing specifically Small Business Saturday, (Nov. 28) and December’s Second Saturday, (Dec. 12). If you are a Milton retailer or restaurant who would like to include a promotion in any advertising for these two specific days, contact The Milton Chamber at 684-4110 or visit www.historicmilton.com.