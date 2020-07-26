Milton Foundation raising COVID-19 funds

MILTON — The Milton Community Foundation is providing families in need with Food Lion Gift Cards. Any funds left over at the end of this effort will be donated to the Milton Community Food Pantry. For those who want to help in this effort, the organization suggest that they donate to their campaign and be assured that all of the funds will go to help families and individuals in need.

The MCF has set up an online GoFundMe campaign; Milton DE COVID-19 Relief. https://www.gofundme.com/f/milton-de-covid-19-relief. You can also donate by check made out to Milton Community Foundation with a notation of COVID-19 Relief and mail to: Milton Community Foundation, P.O. Box 12, Milton, DE. 19968.