Milton’s police chief stepping down

MILTON (AP) — A Delaware city’s police chief is set to step down next week after four years in the role, according to an announcement Monday.

Robert J. Longo, head of Milton’s police department, said his last day will be Sunday, according to a message on the department’s Facebook page. Chief Longo said he will pursue a ministry license and new opportunities in law enforcement.

Chief Longo waited until this week to make his plans public because the department was planning for security at upcoming St. Patrick’s Day events, he said in the post.

Milton police haven’t announced an interim chief, or said when a search for a successor will begin, news outlets reported.