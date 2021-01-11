MLK Sussex welcomes participation in celebration



LEWES — The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Organization Sussex County Inc. invites public participate in the 29th annual Commemorative Weekend Celebration honoring the slain civil rights leader, Jan. 16 through 18.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional parade and annual banquet will not be held. Throughout the weekend, participation is encouraged in the various Day of Service events sponsored by local organizations.

On Sunday, Jan. 17, people are encouraged to worship at a location of their choice. Organizers will continue the tradition of conducting a Monday Holiday Community Worship Service at 10 a.m. The messenger this year will be Rev. Dr. Deborah A. McCaffity, pastor of St. George AME Church of Lewes. The service this year will be held via Zoom, via the Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/96187260177?pwd=T20zRlhSMmExUWNXTzM3L1U1UXBtQT09. This year the worship service is being co-sponsored by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice and the NAACP Lower Sussex Youth Council 2719. The Zoom link will also be on the website at SDARJ.org.

Donations to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Organization may be made to P.O Box 781, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Contributions will help fund scholarships for deserving youth in Sussex County and the on-going work of the organization.

For additional information call Janie Miller at 227-3118 or email Don Peterson at donpetersonde@gmail.com.