Modified Veterans Day ceremony planned for Nov. 11 in Seaford

SEAFORD — Veterans Day will be observed in Seaford during COVID-19, with a modified ceremony that will adhere to state guidelines for gatherings during the pandemic.

The outdoor ceremony honoring the service and sacrifices of all veterans who have or are serving this country will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Virgil Wilson Post 4961, starting at 11 a.m.

This will be a drive-in ceremony in the parking lot and adjacent field at VFW Post 4961, located at 9767 Middleford Road, Seaford.

This is to comply with the current state guidelines for gatherings “and to protect our veteran attendees, as many of our WW II, Korea, Vietnam and some Desert Storm veterans are from 65 to 95 years of age and have underlying health issues,” said Pete Bohn, co-chair of the Seaford Veterans Committee.

Attendees should park approximately 10 feet from the next vehicle and may remain in their vehicles for the ceremony. However, those attending may exit their vehicle for the ceremony but, will be required to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from non-family members.

Veterans and the public are invited to attend the ceremony, which is sponsored by the Seaford Veterans Committee, consisting of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4961, American Legion Posts 6 and 37, AMVETS Post 1694, Marine Corps League Detachment 780 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9.

Callaway, Farnell and Moore Real Estate/Insurance will be providing coffee and donuts.

This ceremony will be a shortened version of the regular Veterans Day service as there will not be a speaker and many participants, such as the school band are unavailable.

At noon, American Legion Log Cabin Post 6 on Front Street, Seaford, will host outdoor open house activities.

At 12:30 p.m., there will be a memorial brick dedication at the Kiwanis Park Veterans Memorial on Stein Highway, Seaford. The following Veterans bricks will be dedicated: Samuel Eric Cox, Harry James, Kenneth James, Toby Laurion, Thomas Scott, Timothy Scott, Wendy Sammons-Jackson, Rich Jackson, Howard Niblett and Roger Niblett.

If inclement weather is imminent, the ceremony at the VFW and the memorial brick dedication will be canceled, Mr. Bohn said.