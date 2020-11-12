More Delaware beaches are cleared of oily debris



SLAUGHTER BEACH — Cleanup crews have successfully cleared all Delaware Bay beaches and another stretch of Atlantic Ocean coastline of oily debris and tarballs following last month’s spill, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said Tuesday.

After the latest shoreline assessment late Tuesday, only Gordons Pond at Cape Henlopen State Park, North Shores Beach, Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach require final sign off, DNREC said.

The unified command under the U.S. Coast Guard and DNREC will continue to survey beaches and dispatch cleanup crews as necessary, according to a news release.

As crews conduct final assessments, beachgoers should avoid any remaining oily debris deposited along the wrack or high tide line, DNREC said.

DNREC asked the public to continue reporting sizeable sightings of oiled debris, tar balls or oiled wildlife.

For reports concerning the Delaware coastline, call DNREC’s toll-free environmental hotline at 800-662-8802. For reports concerning the Maryland coastline, call the Maryland Department of the Environment at 866-633-4686.