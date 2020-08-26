More nonprofits awarded grants to respond to COVID



WILMINGTON — The Delaware Community Foundation announced $194,500 in awards for nonprofits working with issues stemming from COVID.

The fund, which launched on March 18, has awarded $3.2 million to more than 150 Delaware nonprofits so far. It is awarding monthly grants through December.

In the latest round, 12 nonprofits saw funding. The Christina Cultural Arts Center got $18,000 for laptops, projectors and other technology to pivot instruction to a virtual platform for the start of the school year. Delaware HIV Services Inc. received $20,000 for in-home HIV test kits and other resources, while Friendship House Inc. earned $25,000 to provide food and case management to homeless people.

Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County received $15,000 to help build 12 homes on Wilmington’s East Side, and Harrington Senior Center got $10,000 for facility safety upgrades. The Mispillion Art League received $6,000 for computers, OperaDelaware got $8,500 to create a “streamable stage” to allow for virtual programming when outdoor performances are no longer viable and Public Allies Delaware saw $20,000 for materials to support remote work and to provide mental health supports.

Additionally, Read Aloud Delaware received $20,000 for technology and other costs to facilitate remote work to accelerate language development in young children, and Rodney Street Tennis & Tutoring Association received $6,000 for take-away supply bags for online enrichment courses.

Sojourners’ Place Inc. received $6,000 for laptops and travel support to provide case management and training for homeless men and women, and TeenSHARP got $40,000 for math and English instructors to provide virtual academic support during the 2020-2021 school year.

The next application deadline is Sept. 14. For information and to apply, visit delcf.org/community-needs-grants.

The foundation is also seeking donations to fund community needs.

“As the pandemic continues, the needs are growing and evolving,” DCF President & CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay said.

“We are calling on the community to help local nonprofit organizations get food, shelter, medical care and other essential services directly to the people who need it most. We also must support our workforce, arts community and other sectors to restore our quality of life post-COVID-19.”

All funds are going to organizations helping people in need.