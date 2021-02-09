More snow on way for next couple days in Delaware

Parts of Delaware could see around an inch or two of snow in separate upcoming weather events, according to the National Weather Service Tuesday.

According to NWS meteorologist Lee Robertson there’s a 60% to 70% chance of snow throughout the state from Wednesday night into Thursday morning and then again Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow totals will likely decrease moving south, Mr. Robertson said.

A 20% chance of rain is possible in the Dover area after 1 p.m. today through 10 p.m., with snow likely falling afterward, the NWS said. The chance of precipitation increases to 70% overnight into Thursday. A similar pattern is expected from Thursday night into Friday, according to Mr. Robertson.

The possibility of rain and snow will linger throughout the weekend in Dover, with the chance of precipitation around 30% on Saturday and Sunday. Daytime highs are expected to be in the mid-30 degree range with a low of 25 degrees on Saturday night and around 17 degrees on Sunday.

Both events in Dover could bring an inch or two of snow, the NWS said.

The snowfall totals for southern Delaware may be lower and an inch or less is possible in Georgetown from Wednesday night into Thursday, with a 70% chance of precipitation, the NWS said. Another quarter to half of an inch is possible for Thursday night into Friday, with a 70% chance of precipitation.

Snow and rain are possible on Saturday and Sunday in Georgetown, with the chance of precipitation at 30%, according to the NWS forecast. The temperature is expected to range between near 39 degrees on Sunday during the day to around 17 degrees at night.

According to the Delaware Environmental Observing System, Woodside received three inches of snow on Sunday. Other totals included west Dover (2.8 inches), Harrington (2.3), Smyrna (1.6), Ellendale (1.6), Bridgeville (1.2) and Dagsboro (0.1). Lewes and Bethany Beach did not receive any measurable snow according to DEOS.