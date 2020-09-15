Morning primary voters in Milford show conservative lean

MILFORD — Around 9 this morning, those voting at Milford polling locations for Delaware’s primary races were mostly older White residents who lean toward conservatism.

The group of voters inside Milford High School “seemed a little bit older,” said 31-year-old Travis Walls, an owner of Delmarva Petroleum Services, when he voted today.

He and several others reported that the polling locations were not crowded.

Mr. Walls said voting in the primary was easy and that it wasn’t notably different from his past voting experiences.

“It seems more reliable,” Mr. Walls said of voting in person. “Just because you don’t have to worry about the post office messing something up and getting lost in the mail.”

Terry Montgomery, who was voting at Mispillion Elementary School on the other side of town, also had some qualms about mail-in voting.

“We got six mail-in ballots,” she said. “All that wasted money for all those ballots they’ve sent me alone. How many other people have gotten them?”

Her husband, Roger, was also suspicious of voting by mail.

“I just don’t trust it,” he said. “We’ve always voted in person all through the years.”

Mr. Montgomery was very focused on the race for governor.

“I want to get rid of (John) Carney,” he said. “He’s trying to control us. It’s all about control.”

Mr. Montgomery was also very skeptical about COVID-19 and the government’s response to it.

“On Nov. 3, the masks will come off,” he said. “The virus is disappearing, and they’re doing nothing about it.”

Both Mr. and Mrs. Montgomery said Republican Julianne Murray would be their choice to replace the incumbent governor.

Mr. Walls was more focused on the U.S. Senate race.

“I just feel like (senators) kind of make more of a difference,” he said. “It seems like the governor’s race, we try to vote Republican, but it never really goes that way.”

Mr. Walls described himself as leaning toward conservatism. The police and protests against them were a primary concern for him.

“As far as everybody talking about defunding the police and police brutality,” he said, “I think everyone just needs to come to a better understanding of what’s going on and not try to punish one side or the other more.”

Jeanne Coherd, who was voting at Milford’s Lulu Ross Elementary School today, also had strong feelings about what she described as civil unrest.

“The right to protest peacefully” was important to her, but “not this violent stuff. This has got to stop. The maiming and shooting and killing is ridiculous, and it’s not going to get us anywhere except into disarray.”

Ms. Coherd, who described herself as a “conservative Republican,” said it’s her civic duty to vote. She votes in every election, but feels more empowered in the realm of local politics than national politics.

“That’s grassroots. That’s where everything starts,” she said. “That’s where all your attitude starts, and you can actually feel you’re part of something. It’s kind of hard to feel a part of something on a national level, but on a local level you can feel like you’re doing something.”