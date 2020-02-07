Morning storm knocks out power to many in Kent, Sussex counties

DOVER – Howling wind gusts and rain downpours joined unseasonably warm weather this morning as many residents in Kent and Sussex counties experienced power outages due to downed power lines, flying trash cans, stop-light outages and other problems.

The storms arrived at around 10 a.m. in Kent and Sussex counties and lasted until about 11:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, issued a wind advisory at 10:07 a.m. for Dover and Camden, calling for west winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The wind advisory expires at 7 tonight.

Jeremy Tucker, spokesman for Delaware Electric Co-op, said more than 800 customers were without power at around noon.

“We do have several outages,” Mr. Tucker said, “I wish we could say that we don’t but that’s not the case. As of noon, we had 800 co-op homes without power spread across Kent and Sussex counties.

“There are numerous trees, poles and lines down. We’re guessing it’s going to be at least a couple of hours before we see total restoration when it comes to power and we could see some of the trouble spots last into the evening hours.”

Mr. Tucker said the power outages were spread from Smyrna to Selbyville due to widespread wind gusts.

“We are very busy today and it’s probably going to be busy even this evening. Our crews will work diligently until all of our customers have their power restored.”

The city of Dover said that due to a power outage this morning that it has temporarily closed its Customer Service Building (Weyandt Hall), located at 5 E. Reed Street. It will reopen as soon as power is established

There is also a tree down at East Division and American Avenue and the city has a blown transformer and primary lines down.