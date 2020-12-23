Mountaire Farms withdraws recognition of union



SELBYVILLE — Mountaire Farms announced Monday a majority of employees belonging to Teamsters Local 355 recently said they no longer want to be represented by the union.

As a result, Mountaire has notified Teamsters Local 355 by letter it will no longer recognize the union as the collective bargaining representative of employees at the plant, and employees will no longer have union dues and assessments withheld from their paychecks.

The workers previously represented by the Teamsters are in various departments at the facility, including live haul, live receiving, box room, cooler, shipping and sanitation.