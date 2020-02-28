Municipal elections set for Saturday in Camden and Wyoming

CAMDEN-WYOMING — Separate municipal elections to determine mayor and council seats are set for Saturday.

•In Camden, Larry Dougherty Sr. and Tracy Torres are running for mayor; Mark Girty, Michael Schock and Daniel Woodall are vying for two council seats.

The Camden mayor will serve a two-year term, elected council members fill three-year terms.

Residents can vote from noon to 8 p.m. at Camden Town Hall at 1783 Friends Way.

For more information, call the town at 697-2299 or go online to camden.delaware.gov.

•In Wyoming, Kyle Dixon, Seth Greenberg and Tracy Johovic are aiming to fill two council seats. Steven Bilbrough is running unopposed for mayor.

Council members serve two-year terms.

Polls are open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wyoming Municipal Building at 1 N. Railroad Avenue.

For more information, call 697-2966 or go online to wyoming.delaware.gov.