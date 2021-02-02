NAACP denounces Middletown councilman for wearing city jacket at Trump rally

Sam Chick, left, of Dover and Middletown Town Councilman Rob Stout attend a rally for Donald Trump in Washington Jan. 6. (Submitted photo)

MIDDLETOWN — At a Middletown Town Council meeting Monday night, the president of the Middletown-Odessa-Townsend branch of the NAACP denounced an elected official photographed while wearing a jacket with an official town seal while he attended a Jan. 6 rally for then-president Donald Trump in Washington.

On its website, the MOT NAACP branch posted the Jan. 6 photo of town councilman Rob Stout standing near the U.S. Capitol, which was published by the Delaware State News. The photo was submitted to the State News as part of its coverage of the riot at the Capitol.

In the public comment portion of Monday night’s meeting, MOT NAACP branch President Dr. Michael Harpe criticized Mr. Stout for his wardrobe choice, which he said cast the overall town in an improper light.

“As an elected official of the town council of Middletown, Delaware, it is Mr. Stout’s responsibility to represent all the residents in this community,” said Dr. Harpe, who noted that the NAACP Delaware State Conference joined MOT in the denouncement.

“He took an oath to serve without prejudice. We acknowledge that it is Mr. Stout’s responsibility and prerogative to vote and/or support a political candidate of his choosing.

“However, to wear town apparel that readily identifies him as a town elected official posing for photographs during what is probably considered one of the darkest days in our country, in the history of this country is reckless, shows little discretion and no accountability.

“It appears to this body that he perpetrated official representation of the town, thereby misrepresenting the position and the people of Middletown.”

While not specifically addressing the jacket issue and condemning the rioting at the U.S. Capitol of which he said did not take part, Mr. Stout said publicly, in part, that “At the end of the day division doesn’t help, … and I mean that.

“Love thy neighbor. I do everything I can for my community. I give because it’s the right thing to do.

“I want to leave people better than I found them and I think most of us have that feeling. I think honestly most of us probably have about 95 percent of the same values. It’s that 5 percent that separates us.

“I want to see unity in our community. I want to see unity in our country.

“I do in my heart of hearts.”

Mr. Stout declined comment after Monday’s meeting.

In a letter to Middletown Mayor Ken Branner Jr. on Jan. 13, the Middletown Branch of the NAACP asked that the mayor seek Mr. Stout’s resignation. On Monday night, the mayor said he and town council could not legally remove an elected official.