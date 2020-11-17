NAACP holding elections Monday



DOVER — The Central Delaware Branch No. 2028B of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will hold its biennial election of new branch officers and at-large members of the executive committee Monday.

To vote, one must have been a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election.

Eligible members who have email addresses will receive an email with instructions to begin voting Monday at 7 a.m. Voting will close at 6:30 p.m.

Paper ballots will also be sent after today to those who do not have email addresses and can be mailed to or dropped off at the branch office at 329 Loockerman St. by Nov. 23.

To vote, one must have been a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election.

“It’s exciting to have so many candidates seeking leadership roles within our Central Delaware Branch,” branch President Anne Smith said in a statement. “This really shows the growth and talent we have in and around Kent County and how our community is wanting to work together for social justice, everywhere.”