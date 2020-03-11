Nanticoke health fair cancelled amid coronavirus concern

LAUREL – Increasing concern about the threat and potential spread of the coronavirus has Nanticoke Memorial Hospital’s annual health fair.

Out of abundance of caution and to help ensure the safety and well-being of the community, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital announced Wednesday it has elected to cancel its Heart of Good Health fair scheduled for March 21 at Laurel High School.

“As we work through constantly changing COVID-19 recommendations and precautions to do our best to protect our friends and neighbors, we are canceling this event,” said Sharon Harrington, Peninsula Regional Health System’s Strategic Communications Director for Nanticoke. “We are unsure at this time if the event will be rescheduled; but if rescheduling it is not possible, we hope to see everyone in 2021.”

