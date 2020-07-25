Nanticoke welcomes Michaela Breski

SEAFORD — Nanticoke Memorial Hospital recently welcomed Michaela Breski, PA-C to its medical staff beginning Aug. 3.

Ms. Breski, specializing in gastroenterology, is currently accepting new patients to her practice located at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, 801 Middleford Road in Seaford. She will be joining the practice of Dr. Ronald Concha-Parra who will also be returning to the area on Aug. 3.

To make an appointment, patients should call 629-5193.

Ms. Breski received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from The University of Tampa and her Master of Health Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.

She has previously worked in in the Philadelphia area for the Philadelphia Gastroenterology Consultants and Mercy Philadelphia Gastroenterology.

Most recently, she worked with the West Chester Gastroenterology Associates. Ms. Breski is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Pennsylvania Society of Gastroenterology.