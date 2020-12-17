NASA, Salisbury and Del. universities partner



On the Delmarva Peninsula, located between the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, the weather is sensitive to not only the large bodies of water that form its borders but also the Appalachian Mountains to the west and the many wetlands throughout the region.

This sensitivity makes it difficult for local meteorologists to create highly accurate forecasts. Additional weather stations would provide data to enhance forecast model accuracy.

Recognizing the need to improve forecasts in the region, NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia has embarked on an effort to improve gathering weather data, which is vital to enhancing forecasts.

Called the Delmarva Meteorological Mesoscale Network or Delmarva Mesonet, the instrumentation in Maryland and Virginia will be integrated with the existing Delaware Environmental Observation System to fill gaps and provide essential data that has been missing.

There are too few stations located in the targeted region of Maryland and Virginia. An increase in the measurements will help improve real-time monitoring and forecasting and provide valuable data for Earth Science research.

Local benefits of the network include emergency response management, educational resource, public safety, agricultural management and more.

The Delmarva Mesonet stations will measure air temperature; humidity; wind speed, direction and gusts; precipitation; soil temperature and moisture; atmospheric pressure; and solar radiation.