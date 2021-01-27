Natural gas line coming to Somerset County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Natural gas is expected to flow from Eden to Westover as soon as September now that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a tidal wetlands permit to install an 8-inch pipeline nearly 11 miles south next to U.S. 13. which includes 140 feet directionally drilled under three bodies of water.

The Maryland Board of Public Works was unanimous in its vote to grant the license to cross under the Manokin River (69 feet), Taylor Branch (21 feet) and King’s Creek (50 feet) with service ending at Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover. There will be a branch in Princess Anne 6 inches in diameter to serve UMES.

Along the route, residents and businesses will be able to connect to this less-expensive energy source — “something elected officials and community members have advocated for more than two decades,” said Justin Mulcahy, spokesman for Chesapeake Utilities.

“This project will help bring prosperity to Somerset County, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support the project has received from the community. With the help of so many citizens on the Eastern Shore, bringing natural gas to Somerset County has become a reality.”

Somerset County was one of only three counties in Maryland without access to natural gas, Mr. Mulcahy said. The approval enables UMES and ECI “to greatly reduce greenhouse gas and other emissions to improve local air quality.”

ECI is converting its chip-burning cogeneration plant to use methane and started that process last July when the BPW approved more than a half-million dollars in engineering, permitting and compliance contracts. At the Jan. 27 meeting, the board approved spending more than $845,000 to convert the boilers from wood chips and No. 2 fuel oil to use methane.

According to the director of Maryland Environmental Service Dr. Charles Glass, the state has a 10-year commitment not just for fuel but for capital construction costs to get the infrastructure to the two state facilities.

UMES President Dr. Heidi Anderson, who fully supported the effort, said natural gas will be “a game changer” for the community. She said the campus “will get rid of the dirtiest fuels” and save a half a million dollars which can be used to further its goal of using only renewable energy. Along with that, carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced 38%.

In addition to delivery of methane from traditional underground sources, the line, when it gets to Westover, is anticipated to take on methane produced from poultry waste.

CleanBay Renewables proposes through anaerobic digestion to turn chicken manure into biogas at its Westover site, which will be injected into the pipeline through a partnership with Chesapeake Utilities, which was announced last summer.

Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles called making use of renewable natural gas one possible benefit for this pipeline. However, the decision before the BPW was for the wetlands license, which he said has 27 additional safeguards.

Special conditions for construction include time-of-year restrictions, water-quality monitoring, a soil erosion and sediment control plan, and other mandates including a citizen complaint protocol and tree impact approval from the Department of Natural Resources.

The BPW’s Wetlands Administrator Bill Morgante said there will be an independent monitor onsite during drilling under the waterways to report if there is a “frac-out” because of an over-pressurized line. However, he said 8 inches “is not a large bore” and it’s not likely to happen.

Chesapeake is also required to pay $350 in annual compensation to MDE’s Waterways Program Fund. It was calculated by multiplying the 140 linear feet crossed by $2.50.

Environmental groups like the Sierra Club were in opposition. Josh Tulkin, director of the Maryland chapter, said this project “is in conflict” with recommendations from the Maryland Commission on Climate Change that states there be no further investment in gas pipelines.

He said over the last two weeks President Joe Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline, a gas power plant was canceled in Southern Maryland, and there is a ruling to limit oil and gas drilling and leasing on public lands. Technology is moving away from carbon-based fuels, Mr. Tulkin said, and state leaders and boards like the BPW should likewise move toward the state’s climate goals.

“We need our agencies … to use every tool in their disposal to guide us more rapidly toward a clean energy future,” he said.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, an announced Democratic candidate for governor, said he believes fossil fuels “are on their way out” but wood chips “are not environmentally sound” and neither is fuel oil, and he called propane “expensive.”

“This is an incremental process that we’re going through,” he said. “I think the overall goal is for sure a renewable future.” Voting with him were Treasurer Nancy Kopp and Gov. Larry Hogan.

Somerset County Commissioner President Craig Mathies Sr., when speaking in favor of the permits during the virtual meeting, said he was amazed listening to the haves “know what’s best for the have-nots.” Yet he had not heard the opposition say they were willing to financially invest in Somerset County.

“We know this will be a significant savings to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and also ECI in their fuel costs, it’s going to reduce it dramatically,” Mr. Mathies said. And then there’s the potential for economic development, to bring business here. “This will enrich the lives of the citizens of our counties.”