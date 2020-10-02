Nature, science, fun featured in Outdoor Delaware online



DOVER — The new Outdoor Delaware online magazine, launched Thursday, is the state’s go-to guide to enjoy and learn about animals, nature, science, adventure, conservation and many other topics. It is produced by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC).

Outdoor Delaware (https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/outdoor-delaware-magazine/) aims to provide en-gaging articles, photos and videos for visitors to discover places to go, what can be seen and done there, and the countless ways to experience the beauty and wonder of the outside environment in Delaware.

“Outdoor Delaware is where nature comes alive,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. “We are excited to offer this new way to enjoy our award-winning conservation magazine. More visitors to the site will be informed about Delaware’s natural resources and the many ways we work to protect them.”

In the inaugural issue, visitors will learn what a radiated tortoise is, why artificial reefs and electric vehicles are important, and how to play disc golf – accompanied by photographs and videos. The first issue also features articles on jellyfish to watch out for, kestrel banding, where recycling ends up, words of wisdom from a long-time hunter and much more.

Like the print version before it, Outdoor Delaware offers articles and photos, now available without a subscription. Visitors to the Outdoor Delaware site will also find articles posted on a frequent basis, not just four times per year.