NCALL announces new Financial Literacy Program



DOVER — NCALL recently launched a new Financial Literacy Program to educate and assist in finances and set goals for the coming year. All the classes are free and will be virtual Zoom meetings. Some will feature guest speakers. The following classes will be offered in December:

Cutting the Cable Cord, Dec. 2, 11 a.m.

Financial Literacy: Back to the Basics, Dec. 5, 9 a.m.

Identity Theft and Scams, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.

Repaying Student Loans, Dec. 17, 11 a.m.

Registration is required for all classes, visit www.ncall.org to sign up.