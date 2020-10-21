NCALL receives grant



DOVER — The NCALL Loan Fund was recently selected to receive a capital grant of $557,000 by the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, a program within the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The money will allow the organization to increase lending and investment activity in low-income and economically distressed communities across the nation.

“We are grateful for this grant and the wonderful impact it will have on the Delmarva Peninsula,” NCALL Executive Director Karen Speakman said in a statement. “It will allow us to continue to provide lending for much-needed housing and community facilities.”