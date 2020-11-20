New Castle exec seeking to add cops



NEW CASTLE — New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced a proposal to increase the authorized strength of New Castle County’s police department from 400 to 415 officers Thursday. The plan will be introduced in council Tuesday.

The additional officers will come from the 48th New Castle County police academy class. There are currently 368 sworn officers in New Castle County, with 22 in the ongoing academy. Twenty-six officers have either retired or resigned in 2020, with another 64 officers meeting retirement eligibility in 2021.